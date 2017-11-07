Photo: Mesut Ozil models new Germany kit

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has donned the new Germany home kit for a post on his Twitter account.

Die Mannschaft will wear the new jersey at next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

In a cheeky accompanying tweet, Ozil wrote: “Dressed like a World Champion.”

That initially sounds a bit presumptuous until you remember that Ozil and his team-mates go into the tournament as holders and therefore this kit is precisely what a world champion would wear, at least up to the final whistle blows in the final.