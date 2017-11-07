Photo: Mesut Ozil models new Germany kit
Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has donned the new Germany home kit for a post on his Twitter account.
Die Mannschaft will wear the new jersey at next summer’s World Cup in Russia.
In a cheeky accompanying tweet, Ozil wrote: “Dressed like a World Champion.”
Dressed like a World Champion 😉🇩🇪 @adidasfootball #HereToCreate #RoadToRussia pic.twitter.com/iEX5loLPAP
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) November 7, 2017
That initially sounds a bit presumptuous until you remember that Ozil and his team-mates go into the tournament as holders and therefore this kit is precisely what a world champion would wear, at least up to the final whistle blows in the final.