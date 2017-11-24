Photo: Naughty boys at the back of the Chelsea team bus en route to Liverpool
Now we know why N’Golo Kante vaulted himself onto the Chelsea team bus so athletically at Cobham earlier this afternoon: he was in a hurry to save the back-seat for him and his mates ahead of the coach trip to Liverpool.
The France international midfielder is hanging out at the back of the bus with centre-back Toni Rudiger and fit-again wing-back Victor Moses, who is expected to be on the bench at Anfield tomorrow teatime.
Off to Liverpool! ✌#Hustle #bigmatch #CFC @ChelseaFC @premierleague pic.twitter.com/9AYQgj9zZx
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) November 24, 2017