Photo: Paulo Gazzaniga comes out to warm up ahead of his Spurs debut vs Crystal Palace

It is a big day for Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Injuries to Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm mean the summer signing from Southampton is handed a debut in today’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Wembley.

Gazzaniga has only 21 Premier League appearances to his name to date. His last one came 687 days ago when he played for the Saints against his new club Spurs in December 2015.

You can see the Argentine keeper making his way onto the Wembley turf to start his pre-match warm-up in the photo below.