Photo: Shkodran Mustafi returns to Arsenal training ahead of Spurs clash, pokes fun at Cazorla and Mertesacker

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has returned to training today.

The Germany international has been out of action since the October international break, but was back on the training ground at London Colney this morning as the Gunners prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur in this weekend’s north London derby.

Mustafi, aged 25, cosied up with a couple of free-kick dummies of varying heights and joked that it was team-mates Santi Cazorla and Per Mertesacker posing for a photo with him.