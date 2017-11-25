Photos: Arsenal training ahead of Burnley game
Arsenal’s players have been training at their London Colney base today as they prepare for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Burnley.
The Gunners held a final training session on Saturday afternoon before their trip to Turf Moor for a 2pm kick-off on Sunday.
The training ground was bathed in autumnal sunshine and Hector Bellerin, for one, was pleased to see it.
Here are a selection of photos of Arsene Wenger’s squad at work in the build-up to their clash with Clarets.
🔜 #BFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/hatcgvbmYi
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 25, 2017
#WeAreTheArsenal 🔴 pic.twitter.com/qeZA5xcR4t
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 25, 2017
Was nice to see the sun for a change😅 pic.twitter.com/8XWCzcCvdu
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) November 25, 2017
🔙🔛🔝 Squad 💪🏼 #Gunners #sm20 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/tFB0YcqtWd
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) November 25, 2017
🔴 AFC #17 pic.twitter.com/fSVkpGL80O
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) November 25, 2017
Let’s get back to it 💪🏻 #BFCvAFC #COYG pic.twitter.com/uqEhEOk23B
— Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) November 25, 2017
❄⚽❄ #COYG @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Acrcsvl7rR
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) November 25, 2017