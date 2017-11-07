Photos: Chelsea star coaches at school

Chelsea’s club record signing Alvaro Morata has been doing a bit of coaching work during the international break.

The Spain international is back in his homeland for the friendlies against Costa Rica and Russia. But he took some time away from the training ground to go to his former school, the Colegio El Prado, in Madrid, and work with some of the pupils on the skills.

The school said: “You can’t have better trainer than our own @AlvaroMorata. This afternoon we have shared the pitch with this crack. Thanks!”

You can see how Morata got on in the selection of photos below.