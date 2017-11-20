Photos: Chelsea travel to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag

Chelsea have begun their journey to Azerbaijan ahead of their Champions League clash with Qarabag.

The Blues trained at their Cobham base this morning. They then jumped on their team bus to get to their airport for their flight to Baku. Star striker Alvaro Morata was among those snapped getting on the coach.

The Blues have trained this morning and are now on their way to Azerbaijan! 👍 pic.twitter.com/7TdsxvXUhO — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 20, 2017

Captain Gary Cahill and midfielder Danny Drinkwater were sitting next to each other. They were preparing to kick back with a bag of nuts during the five-and-a-half hour flight.

Youngster Ethan Ampadu was caught pulling a funny face in the background.