Photos: Goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez give Arsenal victory over Spurs
Arsenal recorded a 2-0 victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur in today’s north London derby at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners were at their best – and Spurs well below theirs – as the Premier League returned after the international break.
Shkodran Mustafi broke the deadlock for the host when he headed in a Mesut Ozil free-kick.
.@Arsenal
1st win in 7 PL meetings v Spurs since March 2014
Won opening 6 home league games for 1st time since 2007-08
11 home PL wins in a row#NorthLondonDerby #PL pic.twitter.com/UdyJB6gq8T
— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 18, 2017
11 – Arsenal have won 11 home Premier League games in a row, their best run since winning 13 consecutively at Highbury between February and November 2005. Fortress. pic.twitter.com/KrP9hMAl8c
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017
There were just 305 seconds between @Arsenal's first and second goals ⚡️#ARSTOT #NorthLondonDerby pic.twitter.com/60opCkfgyE
— Premier League (@premierleague) November 18, 2017
And Alexis Sanchez – potentially playing his last derby at the Emirates – added a second to secure the three points for Arsene Wenger’s side.