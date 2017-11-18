Skip to main content

Photos: Goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez give Arsenal victory over Spurs

Arsenal recorded a 2-0 victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur in today’s north London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were at their best – and Spurs well below theirs – as the Premier League returned after the international break.

Shkodran Mustafi broke the deadlock for the host when he headed in a Mesut Ozil free-kick.

And Alexis Sanchez – potentially playing his last derby at the Emirates – added a second to secure the three points for Arsene Wenger’s side.