Photos: Goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez give Arsenal victory over Spurs

Arsenal recorded a 2-0 victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur in today’s north London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were at their best – and Spurs well below theirs – as the Premier League returned after the international break.

Shkodran Mustafi broke the deadlock for the host when he headed in a Mesut Ozil free-kick.

1st win in 7 PL meetings v Spurs since March 2014

Won opening 6 home league games for 1st time since 2007-08

11 home PL wins in a row

11 – Arsenal have won 11 home Premier League games in a row, their best run since winning 13 consecutively at Highbury between February and November 2005. Fortress. pic.twitter.com/KrP9hMAl8c — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017

And Alexis Sanchez – potentially playing his last derby at the Emirates – added a second to secure the three points for Arsene Wenger’s side.