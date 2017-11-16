Photos: Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Hugo Lloris, Harry Winks and Michel Vorm all resume training ahead of Arsenal game

Injured Tottenham Hotspur quintet Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Hugo Lloris, Harry Winks and Michel Vorm have all returned to full training today ahead of Saturday’s north London derby clash with Arsenal.

All five players suffered injuries shortly before the international break, with Alli (hamstring) and Lloris (groin) picking up problems during the win over Real Madrid, Kane (knee) and Winks (ankle) succumbing during the Crystal Palace game and Vorm (knee) going down in training.

But all were back in action at the clib’s Hotspur Way training ground today and will be in contention to face the Gunners.