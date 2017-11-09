Photos: Injured Chelsea title winner returns to outdoor training

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses has returned to outdoor training at the club’s Cobham training ground.

The Nigeria international has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the defeat to Crystal Palace on October 14.

Antonio Conte’s side have struggled in his absence. Moses was the first-choice right wing-back in last season’s title-winning side. The Blues’ balance has been unsettled by his injury.

The sight of Moses running on grass early in the international break will be welcomed by Conte and Chelsea fans.

Moses wrote on Twitter: “Good to be back training outside.”