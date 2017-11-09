Photos: Liverpool players in Wales training

Liverpool duo Danny Ward and Ben Woodburn have both been in training with Wales today.

Goalkeeper Ward, aged 24, and forward Woodburn, aged 18, are in Chris Coleman’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against France and Panama.

They were hard at work on the training ground today ahead of the trip to Paris to play Les Bleus at the Stade de France on Friday evening.

You can see below a selection photos of the Liverpool pair in action.