Photos: Liverpool’s Joe Gomez in England training

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has been photographed in training with England at St George’s Park.

The former Charlton Athletic starlet, aged 20, won his first call-up to the senior squad for the upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

Gomez has been getting to work with manager Gareth Southgate and his England team-mates today, as you can see in the selection of photos below.

Joe Gomez getting to work with the #ThreeLions today 💪 pic.twitter.com/47L9RH4z5C — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 7, 2017

The players had a recovery session in the gym yesterday (as you can see in the video below), so today’s lunchtime session was Gomez’s first time working with the England squad on the training ground.