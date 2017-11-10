Photos: Man Utd players help Netherlands to 0-1 win over Scotland
Manchester United defenders Daley Blind and Timothy Fosu-Mensah were both in action for Netherlands last night as they recorded a 0-1 win over Scotland.
Blind and Fosu-Mensah, who is on a season-long loan at Crystal Palace, both started at Pittodrie. Blind, aged 27, played the full game, while Fosu-Mensah was substituted on 72 minutes.
The 19-year-old celebrated victory and his second cap for his country on social media after the game.
1-0 win @OnsOranje 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/VGFj4mgB3O
— Timothy fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) November 9, 2017
Controle pic.twitter.com/a0gd0UdajI
— Timothy fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) November 9, 2017
— Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) November 9, 2017
The only goal of the game was scored by former United player Memphis Depay. You can see Depay’s goal and match highlights in the video below.