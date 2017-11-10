Photos: Man Utd players help Netherlands to 0-1 win over Scotland

Manchester United defenders Daley Blind and Timothy Fosu-Mensah were both in action for Netherlands last night as they recorded a 0-1 win over Scotland.

Blind and Fosu-Mensah, who is on a season-long loan at Crystal Palace, both started at Pittodrie. Blind, aged 27, played the full game, while Fosu-Mensah was substituted on 72 minutes.

The 19-year-old celebrated victory and his second cap for his country on social media after the game.

The only goal of the game was scored by former United player Memphis Depay. You can see Depay’s goal and match highlights in the video below.