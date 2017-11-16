Photos: Man Utd stars don tuxedos for charity ball

Manchester United’s players were in black tie last night for a Unicef ball.

Jose Mourinho’s squad and their partners ended the international break by donning their fancy clothes to raise some money for charity.

Defender Chris Smalling and his wife Sam posed for a selfie with Stormzy. Referencing a photo in a newspaper earlier this year in which a photo of the grime artist was caption as Romelu Lukaku, Smalling joked that he had enjoyed hanging out with Lukaku.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and captain Michael Carrick were flying solo for the night, while Daley Blind was photographed with his girlfriend Candy Rae Fleur.