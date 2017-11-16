Photos: Man Utd stars don tuxedos for charity ball
Manchester United’s players were in black tie last night for a Unicef ball.
Jose Mourinho’s squad and their partners ended the international break by donning their fancy clothes to raise some money for charity.
Defender Chris Smalling and his wife Sam posed for a selfie with Stormzy. Referencing a photo in a newspaper earlier this year in which a photo of the grime artist was caption as Romelu Lukaku, Smalling joked that he had enjoyed hanging out with Lukaku.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan and captain Michael Carrick were flying solo for the night, while Daley Blind was photographed with his girlfriend Candy Rae Fleur.
Fantastic night at Old Trafford raising money for @UNICEF and great hanging out with @RomeluLukaku9 #MUFC #United4Unicef pic.twitter.com/aa8PWNATmG
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) November 15, 2017
It’s always great to support the fantastic work of both @ManUtd and @UNICEF. Tonight we are raising money in aid of children in Thailand. #United4Unicef pic.twitter.com/PJxHf1zMd5
— Michael Carrick (@carras16) November 15, 2017
#United4Unicef Dinner @ManUtd ! Proud to be @UNICEF Ambassador! @unicefarmenia #foreverychild pic.twitter.com/XWL4m36Jnn
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) November 15, 2017
Good night for Charity! #United4Unicef with my pic.twitter.com/7XTfSVRa1A
— Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) November 15, 2017