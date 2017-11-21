Photos: Man Utd train ahead ahead of Basel game

Manchester United have been training at their Carrington base this morning as they prepare for tomorrow’s penultimate Champions League group game against Basel.

Before their flight to Switzerland, Jose Mourinho’s squad had time for a final session on UK soil on Tuesday. Some members of the group, most notably the barely visible French forward Anthony Martial, were very well wrapped up for training.

You can see below video footage a selection of photos from this morning’s session.

Join #MUTV at 11:00 GMT for live coverage of this morning's training session. Subscribe now! https://t.co/Tgi2n5zxbR pic.twitter.com/2CMNnK5L5o — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2017

A quick photography lesson for @ElgatoPereira1 before training! 📸 pic.twitter.com/qmZOoFxcEm — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2017