Photos: Man Utd train ahead ahead of Basel game

Manchester United have been training at their Carrington base this morning as they prepare for tomorrow’s penultimate Champions League group game against Basel.

Before their flight to Switzerland, Jose Mourinho’s squad had time for a final session on UK soil on Tuesday. Some members of the group, most notably the barely visible French forward Anthony Martial, were very well wrapped up for training.

You can see below video footage a selection of photos from this morning's session.