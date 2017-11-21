Photos: Man Utd travel to Basel

Manchester United’s players are en route to Switzerland ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League group game against Basel.

Jose Mourinho and his squad arrived at Manchester airport early this afternoon to board a flight to Basel. They had earlier held a final training session at their Carrington base in preparation for the match.

Here are a selection of photos showing the United players starting their journey to Switzerland. Fit-again striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is among the travelling party after his injury comeback from the bench against Newcastle United last Saturday evening.