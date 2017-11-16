Photos: Spurs training ahead of Arsenal game
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been training today ahead of this weekend’s north London derby clash with Arsenal.
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino and his squad were on the training pitch at their Hotspur Way base this afternoon to prepare for the Saturday lunchtime game.
Among those training were the fit-again quintet of Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm and Harry Winks. Christian Eriksen – fresh from his hat-trick heroics against the Republic of Ireland – was also in action.
You can see a selection of photos from today’s training session below.
Ready for the #NorthLondonDerby 💪 pic.twitter.com/hULrf4GTCL
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 16, 2017
High spirits at Hotspur Way 😄 #COYS pic.twitter.com/Q7vmBd7PvI
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 16, 2017
Working towards the #NorthLondonDerby in our new @NikeUK Ice Boots 😍
Get yours – https://t.co/WifcTGz0MJ ❄️
#PlayIce pic.twitter.com/ZrAxZqsH3t
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 16, 2017
TEAM NEWS: @dele_official (hamstring), @HKane (knee), Hugo Lloris (groin), @Vorm_Official (knee) & @HarryWinks (ankle) have returned to full training for the first time today. pic.twitter.com/oToz78juGt
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 16, 2017