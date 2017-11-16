Photos: Spurs training ahead of Arsenal game

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been training today ahead of this weekend’s north London derby clash with Arsenal.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino and his squad were on the training pitch at their Hotspur Way base this afternoon to prepare for the Saturday lunchtime game.

Among those training were the fit-again quintet of Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm and Harry Winks. Christian Eriksen – fresh from his hat-trick heroics against the Republic of Ireland – was also in action.

