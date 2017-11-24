PSG approach Man Utd’s Marouane Fellaini

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been approached by Paris Saint-Germain, according to French publication Le10Sport.

The Ligue 1 giants are said to have made a concrete offer to the Belgium international.

Fellaini, aged 30, is out of contract at the end of the season and PSG want to sign him on a free transfer at that stage.

He is reportedly viewed as a reinforcement and ultimately replacement for 35-year-old Italian midfielder Thiago Motta.

PSG are willing to offer the former Everton man a four-year contract to keep him at Parc des Princes until June 2022, by which time he will be aged 34.

They are apparently already in discussions with the Fellaini camp over the terms of a prospective contract. The French giants are happy to match the player’s demands over wages and contract length given that they can sign him for no fee. That has the additional benefit of helping PSG to comply with financial fair play regulations.

Fellaini would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with PSG or any overseas club from January 1.