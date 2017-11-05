Real Betis prepare fresh approach for Jack Wilshere

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere remains a transfer target for Spanish side Real Betis, according to The Sun on Sunday.

The La Liga side lodged an enquiry to check on the 25-year-old’s availability in the last transfer window. But Wilshere, who was also wanted by West Ham United, opted to stay at the Emirates Stadium and right for his place in Arsene Wenger’s team.

England international Wilshere, who came through Arsenal’s youth ranks, is out of contract at the end of the season and would be available on a free transfer next summer.

No talks have yet taken place over an extension, though Wenger recently said the player’s future would be resolved in December.

Wilshere would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with Betis or any other overseas club from January onwards.

The Spaniards could yet try to land Wilshere early with a cut-price bid in the January transfer window.