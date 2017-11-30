Real Madrid linked with summer move for David De Gea or Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid believe Manchester United’s David De Gea and Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois are both attainable targets as they plan to sign a new goalkeeper, according to the Daily Mail.

Los Blancos are said to be confident they could strike a deal to sign De Gea or Courtois at the end of the season. Both keepers will be entering the final 12 months of their contracts next summer.

Recent errors by Zinedine Zidane’s current no.1 has intensified speculation over whether he needs to be replaced in the January transfer window. Neither De Gea nor Courtois would be sold at that stage, so Madrid could instead move for Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 23-year-old recently won his first Spain cap and is likely to go to next summer’s World Cup in Russia as an understudy to De Gea.

He has just six months left on his contract and would be a far cheaper and quicker option.