Real Madrid make Mauricio Pochettino top target to replace Zinedine Zidane

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino is Real Madrid no.1 target as they line up a replacement for Zinedine Zidane, according to the Daily Mail.

Spurs capped a disastrous few days for Zidane by beating his side 3-1 at Wembley in Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

Last weekend’s shock 2-1 defeat to La Liga minnows Girona had seen Madrid slip eight points behind fierce rivals Barcelona in the title race.

Pochettino is apparently viewed as Zidane’s long-term successor by the Bernabeu hierarchy, with Madrid president Florentino Perez already referring to the Argentine coach as “my Poch”.

The Spurs boss has spoken fondly of Perez and would reportedly be open to taking the job. But he could yet reject Madrid’s overtures to continue his work in north London.

His appointment would provide the reigning European champions with the bonus of increasing their chances of signing transfer targets Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

The loss of Pochettino, Kane and Alli would be disastrous for Spurs, particularly ahead of their move to a new stadium next season.