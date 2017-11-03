Richmond Boakye talks up Chelsea move

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye has admitted he is open to joining Chelsea.

The Ghana international, aged 24, was reportedly scouted by the Blues during last night’s Europa League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, and in the reverse fixture in Serbia a fortnight ago.

Boakye is said to be a January transfer target for Blues head coach Antonio Conte as he seeks to bolster the cover for club record signing Alvaro Morata, having missed out to Tottenham Hotspur for Spanish forward Fernando Llorente in the last transfer window.

Conte is said to have doubts over Michy Batshuayi and wants to bring in an alternative option.

Boakye has a brief spell under the Italian boss at Serie A champions Juventus, but was unable to establish himself in Turin.

According to the Evening Standard, Boakye said: “I am playing well, so we’ll see who will contact me.

“If I’m going to play for Chelsea, then I’ll go. I’m having fun and I’m playing at my best.”

The in-form forward has started the 2017/18 campaign with an impressive 18 goals for Red Star.