Roma starlet Patrik Schick talks up Man Utd transfer

Roma youngster Patrik Schick has opened the door on the prospect of a future move to Manchester United.

The Czech Republic international, aged 21, named United among a select group of three clubs he would leave Roma to join in order to make the step to a higher level.

He told Reporter Magazin: “It is not possible to move much higher. But there are still a couple of clubs left.

“You know. Let’s say Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United.”

In the same interview, Schick also revealed that it was watching Wayne Rooney in action for United in a Champions League game against Sparta had inspired him to pursue his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

He said: “I was watching a match against Manchester United. 17-year-old Wayne Rooney was running at me, aged eight, and I said, ‘That’s what I want. Never to have to do normal work: to live like him.”

Schick is currently on loan at Roma from Sampdoria. They paid €5m for the loan deal and are committed to paying €9m plus €8m in potential bonuses to bring the forward to the Stadio Olimpico on a permanent deal.

Sampdoria, who Schick joined from Sparta Prague for €4m in 2016, will also receive a further €20m or 50 per cent of the fee Roma receive when they sell him in, whichever is greater.