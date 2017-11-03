Roman Abramovich has decided to sack Antonio Conte

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has already decided to sack head coach Antonio Conte, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

The Blues are reportedly in a state of panic as they seek to line up a suitable successor.

Conte’s relationship with Abramovich and the Stamford Bridge hierarchy is said to be in tatters, with little dialogue between coach and owner.

The Russian billionaire has already determined that the Italian will not serve the third season of his three-year contract last season, but more poor results like the 3-0 drubbing to Roma in midweek could accelerate his exit.

The report points to Abramovich’s sacking of Roberto Di Matteo months after he won the Blues their long-awaited Champions League title as evidence that last season’s Premier League triumph will not save Conte.

The former Italy and Juventus boss has had a fractious relationship with the board since the summer. He was apparently unhappy with the level of support he had received during the transfer window.