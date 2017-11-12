Romelu Lukaku in blast at Man Utd team-mates

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku signed off for the international break by blasting his team-mates for their lack of service to him, according to The Sun.

Citing a dressing room source, the article claims Lukaku took aim at his colleagues in the away dressing room at Stamford Bridge following United’s 1-0 defeat to his former club Chelsea last weekend.

The Belgium international was not impressed with the chances being created and passes being played to him during the game.

Lukaku, aged 24, made a flying start to his Old Trafford career after a £75m move from Everton, but failed to score in his last seven games for United. His last club goal came against Crystal Palace in September.

He was apparently one of the most vocal participants in the dressing room post-mortem at Chelsea, and expressed his frustration at the standard of service he has received during his goal drought.

United return to action against Newcastle United on Saturday evening.