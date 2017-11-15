Romelu Lukaku reacts to becoming Belgium’s all-time leading goalscorer

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has posted on social media today to give his reaction to becoming Belgium’s record goalscorer.

Lukaku’s goal against Japan in last night’s friendly was his 31st for his national team and made him the outright all-time top scorer for his country. He moved clear of previous joint-record holders Bernard Voorhoof and Paul Van Himst.

The United star thanked his team-mates with Belgium’s age-group and senior sides for helping him towards his achievement.

Writing on Twitter, Lukaku said: “Big thank you to all my teammates that i had playing for @BelRedDevils! You all helped since I joined at 16! Thank you to my family as well for the support! Glory to God always!