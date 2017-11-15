Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Nathaniel Chalobah and Burnley stars among the England World Cup squad outsiders

by George Kearney

Which English players have thrown themselves into contention for a place in England’s 2017 World Cup squad so far this season? Who can’t Gareth Southgate ignore, and where are the gaps that need filling? Here are some outside bets for the flight to Russia.

You, Mee and Tarkowski…

Top-class central defenders are few and far between as things stand, and two men that are only an injury or two away from contention, currently ply their trade at Burnley. Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, aged 28 and 24 respectively, have been gaining plaudits all year for their defensive displays, and five clean sheets in 11 matches speaks volumes.

They are not going to win any awards for playing the ball out from the back, but if you’re defending a one goal lead against sub-standard opposition in the group stages, then you’d struggle to find a more reliable pair.

The chances of them both getting into the squad are slim, especially with Eric Dier representing a midfield-defensive hybrid. But a poor start to the season for their former team-mate Michael Keane at Everton, and with Chris Smalling out of favour with Southgate, the Clarets pair might be closer to Moscow than it seems.

Who’s on the plane? Gary Cahill, John Stones, Michael Keane, Phil Jones, Eric Dier.

The Young Ones…

With a distinct lack of certainties in central midfield, there are spots to be taken, and a host of young players who are throwing their names into the hat.

Chelsea academy products Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Nathaniel Chalobah have come on leaps and bounds this season, with the latter being instrumental in Watford’s unexpectedly impressive start to the campaign. He has cemented his position alongside Abdoulaye Doucouré in an overachieving Hornets midfield, proving his worth at both ends of the field. Let’s face it, would he really offer less tan Jake Livermore to a World Cup squad?

Loftus-Cheek has struggled at times in a Crystal Palace team that looks set for relegation, but he impressed for England during the recent friendlies against Germany and Brazil. As he gains more and more experience, he will develop into a reliable box-to-box player.

Harry Winks is also making a late push for a central midfield spot, but he’ll need to kick on throughout the rest of the season. With Spurs holding their own in Europe, he may well get some significant first team minutes.

Who’s on the plane? Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Dele Alli,

Harry Kane’s understudy…

Kane has the brains to score goals and his lack of pace is a moot point if he is surrounded by speed demons Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is a no brainer, as even the best defenders in the world will struggle with his spritely acceleration, and he can play as a wide man or as part of a front two.

Daniel Sturridge will be sitting nervously every time he’s left on the bench by Jurgen Klopp, and Jermain Defoe and Peter Crouch will know that it will take a gargantuan goal tally over the next few months to get them back into contention.

Andy Carroll is unplayable when he’s fit, which is not often, and Tammy Abraham is yet to prove he is good enough at the highest level. Dominic Solanke, who made his debut against Brazil, will probably need more playing time at Liverpool to force himself into genuine contention. That leaves… well that’s the issue really.

Jamie Vardy is likely to be on the plane due to his prowess at running the channels late in games, and is good value for his place. Danny Welbeck must be thinking that he only needs a run of a few games to get himself back into contention, because his strength and pace can be difficult to handle. With Rashford and Sterling more than qualified to support the front man, that should be enough, if Dele Alli and Adam Lallana are fit and recreate their domestic form on the international stage.