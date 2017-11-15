Ruben Loftus-Cheek reacts to injury

Chelsea youngster Ruben Loftus-Cheek says he is staying positive after picking up an injury during England’s 0-0 draw with Brazil last night.

The on-loan Crystal Palace player was forced off in the first-half at Wembley yesterday evening.

He acknowledged his disappointment at that turn of events, but clearly wasn’t going to let it take the gloss off his man of the match display against world champions Germany last Friday night.

Writing on Twitter today, Loftus-Cheek said: “Disappointing to have my night cut short after being on the pitch with some amazing players.

“Will stay positive after a good week.”