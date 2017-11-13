Sadio Mane returns to Liverpool with hamstring injury

Liverpool star Sadio Mane is returning to the club after suffering a recurrence of his hamstring injury.

The Senegal international sustained a hamstring injury during the October international break. He returned to action in the 1-4 over West Ham United immediately before the current international games.

He travelled to Africa for his national team’s World Cup qualification double-header against South Africa and played the full match as Senegal booked their place at Russia 2018 with a 0-2 win on Friday.

But he suffered an injury relapse, despite Liverpool having sent physio Scott McAuley to Senegal with Mane to monitor his fitness.

Mane is due back on Merseyside tomorrow after the Senegalese Football Federation issued a statement saying he was “slightly feeling” the old injury.

Liverpool fans will hope that is code for Mane being allowed to skive the dead rubber and get back to Melwood to prepare for Saturday’s clash with his former club Southampton.

Manager Jurgen Klopp told the Liverpool website: “Obviously it is a concern that the hamstring injury is again on the agenda and it will be critical for us to monitor and manage that in the coming days.

“At this stage we haven’t seen Sadio yet to properly assess the extent, but what is clear is that we will have to stay on top of this for the rest of the week and make sure we are careful in how we look after him.

“There has been really strong communication between ourselves and the Senegal team management to ensure the player is properly protected and looked after. We respect how important he is for Senegal and therefore it must always be the case that they get to make the decision when he is under their care.

“It should not be forgotten in Liverpool, either, how important it is to Sadio that he represents his country whenever he is fit enough to do so. He is so proud of his country and recognises what a role model he is for them.

“So, in this moment all I can really say with certainty is that we will assess Sadio as soon as he lands back in the country and make decisions on what rehab and treatment gives him the best chance of being back fit and strong for the important fixtures we have coming.”