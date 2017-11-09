Samuel Umtiti linked with Man Utd transfer

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is a transfer target for Manchester United, according to the Daily Mirror.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is said to be keen to add another centre-back to his squad to act as a long-term partner to Eric Bailly, with £30m summer signing Victor Lindelof failing to impress since arriving from Benfica, and is lining up a move to sign Umtiti.

While Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, who got his debut under Mourinho, is United’s top target, Umtiti is seen as a more viable option.

The 23-year-old joined Barca from Lyon for £22m in 2016 and has established himself as a regular for the Catalan giants over the past season-and-a-half.

He has a £53m release clause in his Barcelona contact, which Mourinho feels is below his market value and would represent value for money.

The France international, who was born in Cameroon, is expected to star for his national team at next summer’s World Cup. He announced himself on the international stage at Euro 2016.