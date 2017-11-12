Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred linked with January switch to Man Utd

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred could make a January transfer to Manchester United, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The all-action Brazilian’s name has been circulated as a potential recruit at Old Trafford.

Manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to continue reshaping his squad as he seeks to close the gap on high-flying neighbours Manchester City.

Players including midfielder Marouane Fellaini will reportedly be offloaded in the new year to fund more Mourinho signings – and Fred could be above them.

The 24-year-old Brazil international signed a new long-term contract with Shakhtar last summer, but is tipped to leave the Ukrainian side after catching the eye with some excellent display this season.

Spanish clubs Sevilla and Valencia are both showing an interest, but United would have no problem beating the wages on offer at either of those clubs.

Fred joined Shakhtar from Brazilian side Internacional in 2013. He has made 118 appearances and scored 10 goals for the club.