Slaven Bilic sacked by West Ham, former Man Utd boss David Moyes tipped to replace him

West Ham United have announced the sacking of manager Slaven Bilic.

A statement published on the Hammers’ website on Monday morning confirmed that the club had parted company with the Croatian boss.

Bilic’s backroom staff of Nikola Jurcevic, Edin Terzic, Julian Dicks and Miljenko Rak have all been given the boot, too.

The Hammers said that a search for a successor is underway and an announcement would be made in the coming days.

Former Manchester United and Everton manager David Moyes is widely expected to be appointed as the new manager.

Bilic, aged 49, had been in charge of West Ham for two-and-a-half years since replacing Sam Allardyce in 2015.

He led the Hammers, who he had played for, to a 7th place finish in his first season in charge and an 11th place finish last season.

But he has lost his job after a 1-4 home defeat to Liverpool and results elsewhere saw the club drop into the relegation zone over the weekend.