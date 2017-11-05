Spurs and Arsenal going head-to-head for Leon Goretzka signing.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are set to go head-to-head in the transfer market for the signing of Schalke starlet Leon Goretzka, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs have reportedly joined their north London rivals in tracking the 22-year-old midfielder.

Germany international Goretzka has been on the Gunners’ radar for a while, but Tottenham had scouts at almost all of Schalke’s games over the past month.

Pochettino’s recruitment team have reportedly stepped up their interest in the player and made him one of their top transfer targets.

Goretzka, who is said to favour a move to Barcelona or Bayern Munich, is out of contract at the end of the season and will be available on a free transfer.

Arsenal signed his former Schalke team-mate Sead Kolasinac in similar circumstances in the last transfer window.

Goretzka, who came through the ranks at VfL Bochum, has made 128 appearances and scored 19 goals for Schalke.