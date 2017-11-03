Spurs confirm team news ahead of Crystal Palace game

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed they will be without goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and defender Toby Alderweireld for this weekend’s game against Crystal Palace.

Both players sustained injuries during the midweek Champions League win over Real Madrid at Wembley.

TEAM NEWS: Hugo (groin strain) and @AlderweireldTob (hamstring strain) both unavailable and continue to undergo assessment. pic.twitter.com/vt4bBXCeWu — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 3, 2017

Belgium international Alderweireld as forced off in the first-half after sustaining a hamstring injury as he drove into the Madrid penalty area.

Skipper Lloris played the whole match, but sustained an adductor injury when he collided with Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos when competing for a high ball in his box.

Spurs said both players are unavailable to face the Eagles and are continuing to undergo assessment on their injuries.

The north Londoners also confirmed that Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama is still missing for this weekend’s match.

TEAM NEWS: @VictorWanyama (knee) remains sidelined and is continuing fieldwork training as part of his recovery. pic.twitter.com/GgdjzOPAVf — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 3, 2017

He has returned to outdoor training as he continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained during training in August.

The 26-year-old has made just two appearances so far this season.