Spurs earmark Ryan Sessegnon to replace Man Utd target Danny Rose

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon as the man they want to Danny Rose if the England international moves to Manchester United, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Left-back Rose, aged 27, has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford since giving an explosive interview last summer in which he criticised Spurs’ ambition and wage structure, and suggested he would like to be closer to his family in the north of England.

A part-exchange deal involving United’s out-of-favour left-back Luke Shaw has been touted as a possibility, but Sessegnon is reportedly the player Spurs favour as Rose’s potential replacement.

The 17-year-old, who has long been linked with a move to a Premier League club, signed his first professional contract with Fulham in June.

He scored his first professional hat-trick earlier this month on the occasion of his 5th first-team appearance.

The report suggests the Cottagers will struggle to keep hold of Sessegnon for another season if they fail to win promotion this term and would demand a fee of around £30m for the youngster in the summer. There is no buyout clause in his contract.