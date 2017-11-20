Spurs and Liverpool battling for £20m signing of David Brooks

Sheffield United youngster David Brooks is a £20m transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, according to the Daily Mirror.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino and Reds counterpart Jurgen Klopp will go head-to-head in a battle to add the Blades starlet to their squads, the report claims.

The Warrington-born 20-year-old started his career at Manchester City, but moved to Bramall Lane in 2014. He has made his first-team breakthrough this season, making 12 appearances and scoring his first league goal for the club.

He won his first two caps for Wales in the last international break, with his debut coming as a substitute against France in Paris. His first start came against Panama in Cardiff last Tuesday, when he was named man of the match.

Attacking midfielder Brooks is expected to attract bids for Spurs and Liverpool in the January transfer window, with other top-flight sides also interested.

Last month, he was handed a new four-year contract running until June 2021 as the Blades seek to keep hold of him.