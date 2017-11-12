Spurs plotting to sign West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini

Tottenham Hotspur are tracking Manuel Lanzini and plotting to sign him from rivals West Ham United, according to the Daily Mirror.

Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino is an admirer of his compatriot and keen to bring him to north London.

Attacking midfielder Lanzini, aged 24, reportedly caught Pochettino’s eye with his goal for the Hammers against Spurs at White Hart Lane two years ago.

The Argentine boss has been monitoring the former River Plate and and Fluminense man’s progress ever since.

Lanzini currently earns £35,000-a-week on a deal that keeps him at the London Stadium until June 2020.

The Hammers have not yet been able to tie down their 5ft 6in star to a new long-term deal.

He joined West Ham on a season-long loan from Al Jazira in the United Arab Emirates in July 2015. The move was later converted to a £9.4m permanent deal.

He has scored 16 goals in 77 appearances for the Hammers over the past two-and-a-half seasons.