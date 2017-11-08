Spurs prepare £8.85m bid for Besiktas’ Tolgay Arslan

Tottenham Hotspur are lining up an £8.85m bid for Besiktas star Tolgay Arslan, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac.

The north Londoners will reportedly launch a bid for the midfielder in the January transfer window.

Besiktas are said to be aware of Spurs’ interest, but will demand a fee in excess of £10.6m for the player.

Arslan, aged 27, was born in Germany. He came through the youth ranks at Borussia Dortmund and started his professional career at Hamburg.

He moved to Besiktas in January 2015, signing a four-and-a-half year deal running until June 2019.

Arslan has clocked up 88 appearances for the club and scored two goals. His form this season has seen him establish himself as one of the Super Lig side’s most important players.

He would bolster Mauricio Pochettino’s midfield options. Injuries at centre-back have forced Eric Dier to provide cover in the back-three, while Victor Wanyama, Mousa Dembele and Harry Winks have all had injury problems this season.