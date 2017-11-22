Spurs star jokes he would rather score a hat-trick than attend his child’s birth

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has given his take on Wigan Athletic star Ryan Colclough’s eventful evening.

Colclough scored two goals in his side’s win against Doncaster Rovers last night, before being substituted so he could rush to hospital for the birth of his second child.

But reacting to the story on Twitter, Kane indicated that he would have had a different approach to the situation. The England international joked he would have stayed on the pitch to try to get his hat-trick.

He wrote: “Who’s staying on to get the hat-trick ? 👀😂⚽️ #me.”