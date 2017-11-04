Spurs struggling to fill Wembley for Crystal Palace game

Tottenham Hotspur appear to be having some trouble selling out Wembley for tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

The north Londoners posts on Twitter this morning to remind supporters that tickets for the game are on general sale.

The ticketing website shows that seats are still available almost all the way round the stadium, particularly in the top tier.

Given that Sunday’s game against the Eagles comes at the end of the week in which Spurs recorded a 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the same stadium, you would imagine there will be another takers among casual fans and tourists to fill most of the gaps.

Spurs offered 40,000 season tickets to fans for their season as tenants at Wembley, while Palace are expected to fill their away allocation of 3,000 seats.

The game is not one of the high-risk fixtures for which the Wembley capacity is limited, so Spurs could theoretically sell 90,000 tickets for the fixture.