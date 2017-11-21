Spurs team news for Borussia Dortmund game

Tottenham Hotspur are in Germany for tonight’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Ahead of the game, the club has confirmed their team news.

Centre-back Toby Alderweireld, who suffered a hamstring injury in the last Champions League game against Real Madrid, is out until Christmas and so misses out tonight.

Midfielder Victor Wanyama also remains sidelined with the knee injury that has kept him out for most of the season to date.

Winger Erik Lamela is back in full training and return to action with a 60-minute run out for the under-23 side against Chelsea on Saturday. But after a year on the sidelines with a hip injury he will not be rushed back into the first team and has not travelled to Dortmund.

But the raft of injured players who returned to action in the north London derby defeat at Arsenal last weekend, such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Hugo Lloris, came through unscathed and are available.