Spurs trio expected to start for England vs Germany tonights

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to have three representatives in the England team to face Germany at Wembley this evening.

It was confirmed yesterday that midfielder Eric Dier will captain Gareth Southgate’s side in the friendly.

Leaked team news suggests that Spurs team-mates Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose will join him in the starting XI. They are expected to play as wing-backs, with Southgate set to deploy a back-three in the game.

Swansea City’s on-loan Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham will lead the line, while Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is due to make his debut.

The back-three will comprise Manchester City’s John Stones, Manchester United’s Phil Jones and Leicester City’s Harry Maguire.

Spurs academy product Jake Livermore, now at West Bromwich Albion, will partner Dier in midfield.

Fellow Tottenham players Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks were all forced to withdraw from the squad due to injury.

Expected England team to play Germany

Pickford, Trippier, Rose, Stones, Jones, Maguire, Dier (capt), Livermore, Loftus-Cheek, Vardy, Abraham.