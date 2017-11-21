Star man returns for Borussia Dortmund vs Spurs after being late for training

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in the squad for this evening’s Champions League group game against Tottenham Hotspur after serving a club suspension.

The Gabon international was dropped for last Friday’s Bundesliga defeat at Stuttgart as punishment for being late for training. He had also reportedly shot a video at the Dortmund training ground without seeking the relevant authorisation from the club.

He invited his friend, freestyle footballer Sean Garnier, to the training ground to shoot a video, but was required to get Dortmund’s permission beforehand.

It was his second such suspension within 12 months. Dortmund had previously withdrawn him from selection last November after he made an unauthorised trip to Milan.

Aubameyang is likely to come straight back into Peter Bosz’s starting lineup to face Spurs.

Bosz told his pre-match press conference: “Aubameyang will play tomorrow. I told him he wouldn’t play against Stuttgart, and afterwards I talked to him again and the team. Today he trained with the team and told him he’d play tomorrow.

“I hope there’s a reaction from Aubameyang. We talked about it, and tomorrow is his first game back from the disciplinary action. We talked about it, and from my point of view it’s finished.”

The 28-year-old started the season with 15 goals in his first 12 appearances, but is currently in the middle of a mini-goal drought of five games without a goal.