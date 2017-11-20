Sven Mislintat close to joining Arsenal

Borussia Dortmund scout Sven Mislintat is on the verge of a switch to Arsenal, according to Sky Sports.

The Bundesliga side’s chief scout is in talks with the Gunners about becoming their new head of recruitment.

Mislintat would reportedly work alongside current chief scout Steve Rowley for a transition period before Rowley leaves the club.

The German, aged 45, joined Dortmund in 2007 and now looks set to leave after 10 years on the club’s scouting team.

He is nicknamed Diamond Eye in his homeland as is credited for spotting the likes of Shinji Kagawa in Japan and signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Robert Lewandowski and Christian Pulisic, who have all become household names.

Mislintat is said to embrace modern scouting methods, including the use of data analysis to earmark potential targets.

His prospective appointment is part of an overhaul of Arsenal’s recruitment staff. Chief transfer negotiator Dick Law stepped down from his role in September, while Rowley will be leaving soon.