Swansea’s on-loan Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham reacts to his England call-up

Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham has taken to social media to give his reaction to his first call-up to the England senior squad.

The 20-year-old, who is currently on a season-long loan at Swansea City, posted on Twitter after being named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

He wrote: “Words can’t describe the feeling but truly blessed and honoured to be called up to @England seniors. Thanks for all the messages.”

Words can’t describe the feeling but truly blessed and honoured to be called up to @England seniors ⚽️thanks for all the messages ❤️ — Tammy abraham (@tammyabraham) November 2, 2017

Abraham had been courted by the Nigerian Football Federation in recent months. He qualifies to play for Nigeria because his dad was born there, but is thought to have told the FA over the last few weeks that he intended to play for England at senior level, just as he had in the youth ranks.

He had most recently been involved in Aidy Boothroyd’s England Under-21 setup, scoring five goals in 13 appearances at that level.