Thiago Silva talks us Philippe Coutinho to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva says he is in regular contact with his Brazil team-mate Philippe Coutinho, and has talked up the prospect of the Liverpool star moving to Parc des Princes.

Silva suggested that Coutinho could make a transfer to the French giants in what would be a “nice surprise”. He indicated the deal might happen in January or next summer.

Coutinho has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona, but Liverpool turned down three bids from the Catalan giants and a transfer request from the player during the summer transfer window.

But a move to PSG would see the 25-year-old link up with compatriots Dani Alves, Neymar, Lucas Moura, Marquinhos and Silva, who expressed his hope that the deal could be done.

Silva told French broadcaster Telefoot: “I talk a lot with Coutinho. I hope that at the end of the season or even before, it could be a nice surprise for us.

“I hope he will think well and that next year he will work with us.”

Coutinho insists he is happy at Anfield, despite his attempts to force a move to Camp Nou in the last transfer window.

He scored in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Southampton last weekend.