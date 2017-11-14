Thomas Meunier confirms Chelsea bid

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier has revealed that Chelsea made a bid for him on deadline day at the end of the summer transfer window.

The Blues had their approach for their Belgium international rejected by PSG.

Antonio Conte was in urgent need of another right-back at the end of the window, with Chelsea having failed to land his top target, Juventus star Alex Sandro.

It appears that Meunier was one of the last-minute alternative options before the Premier League champions ultimately signing Davide Zappacosta from Torino.

Meunier, aged 26, joined PSG in 2016 and was first-choice right-back before the summer capture of Dani Alves from Juventus.

Despite the Brazilian veteran’s arrival, the French giants were not willing to part company with their backup option.

Meunier revealed: “On the last day of the transfer period, they made an offer to Paris but I know it was no.

“From the club, they didn’t want to sell me – because we [have] two right-backs, with Dani Alves and me, it was difficult to sell one.”

Asked if he wanted the move to Stamford Bridge, he added: “I didn’t really think about it because they called me in they told me ‘you will not move at all so don’t think about Chelsea or another club, you will not move so you stay in Paris and we are counting on your for the rest of the season’.”

Meunier has previously said that he had the option of joining Chelsea when he was at former club Club Brugge, but he option to make the switch to PSG instead.