Tiemoue Bakayoko suffers injury in Chelsea training

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has broken down in training due to injury, according to The Sun.

The £40m summer signing from Monaco was reportedly following a personal fitness programme away from the rest of the players not involved for their national teams at the time.

Bakayoko is said to have pulled up in agony during a sprinting drill at Cobham on Friday.

He limped out of training early and was apparently grimacing as he made his way indoors. The extent of Bakayoko’s injury is not yet known.

The 23-year-old had a delayed start to his Chelsea career as he recovered from knee surgery he had undergone at the end of last season.

And the midfield powerhouse played through the pain barrier after picking up a groin strain in the 3-3 draw at home to Roma in the Champions League last month.

It is not clear whether he has aggravated that complaint or suffered a new injury.