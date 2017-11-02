Toby Alderweireld reacts to his hamstring injury

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has vowed to come back stronger when he has recovered from his hamstring injury.

The Belgium international was forced off during the first-half of last night’s Champions League win over Real Madrid. His hamstring went as he took advantage of the space afforded to Spurs by the Madrid players to drive into the Spanish side’s penalty area.

Writing on Twitter, Alderweireld said: “I will come back stronger.”

Spurs fans will just be worried about what shape they will be in by the time their star centre-back returns.

He was previously sidelined for more than six weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered during his time at Southampton.