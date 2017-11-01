Toby Alderweireld suffers hamstring injury

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld has suffered a hamstring injury during this evening’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

The Belgium international was on a marauding run into the Madrid penalty area midway through the first-half when he appeared to suffer a hamstring tear.

Alderweireld ended up behind the goal by the time he had slowed himself to a halt, which meant Spurs were forced to play with 10 men for a couple of minutes while Moussa Sissoko prepared to come on to replace him.

Losing Alderweireld for any length of time would be a major blow for Tottenham’s season.

If, as appeared to be the case, he has torn a muscle, the 28-year-old could be ruled out for the next six weeks.

That would keep him out for the remainder of the Champions League group stage, the north London derby later this month, and give him a race against time to be fully fit for the busy festive schedule.